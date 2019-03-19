Liverpool's Van Dijk backs Salah to rediscover scoring touch

Sport

Liverpool's Van Dijk backs Salah to rediscover scoring touch

Mohamed Salah has failed to score in seven consecutive Liverpool games but team mate Virgil van Dijk says it is only a matter of time before the goals come for the Egyptian forward.

FILE PHOTO: Champions League - Round of 16 Second Leg - Bayern Munich v Liverpool
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 Second Leg - Bayern Munich v Liverpool - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - March 13, 2019 Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrates at the end of the match REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

Bookmark

REUTERS: Mohamed Salah has failed to score in seven consecutive Liverpool games but team mate Virgil van Dijk says it is only a matter of time before the goals come for the Egyptian forward.

Salah, who scored 44 goals for Liverpool last season and helped them reach the Champions League final, has notched 20 goals in 41 games in all competitions, with 17 of them coming in the league.

"People can say all they want but I think all the teams in the Premier League would love to have him in their side," defender Van Dijk told the club website.

"The goals will come. That's something for a striker that is maybe going to be in your head but we tell him every time: you just need to keep working, keep going and you will be fine."

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark