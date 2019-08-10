Liverpool thump Norwich in Premier League opener

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Liverpool's Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker was injured and substituted during the first half of the Premier League season opener against promoted Norwich City on Friday.

LIVERPOOL, England: European champions Liverpool made an emphatic start to the new Premier League season by handing promoted Norwich City a 4-1 thrashing at Anfield on Friday.

Liverpool, who finished a point behind champions Manchester City last season, grabbed a seventh minute lead when Norwich captain Grant Hanley, attempting to clear a low cross from the left by Divock Origi, sliced the ball into his own goal.

Mo Salah doubled the lead in the 19th with a characteristic left-foot finish from a tight angle after a nice set-up from Roberto Firmino and the game was virtually over in the 28th when Virgil van Dijk nodded home a Salah corner to make it 3-0.

Liverpool suffered a blow when goalkeeper Alisson Becker was taken off with what appeared to be a calf injury in the 39th with Spanish keeper Adrian thrust into a debut appearance.

Origi made it 4-0 three minutes before the break, with a well-placed header from a right-wing Trent Alexander-Arnold cross.

Norwich received some reward for their efforts when Finnish striker Teemu Pukki pulled a goal back in the 64th with a smart finish after being found by a clever Emiliano Buendia pass.

