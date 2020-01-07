Liverpool to visit Bristol City or Shrewsbury in FA Cup fourth round

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Premier League leaders Liverpool, who fielded a virtual youth side and still beat Everton in the FA Cup third round on Sunday, will travel to either Championship side Bristol City or League One Shrewsbury Town in the fourth round following Monday's draw.

Bristol City and Shrewsbury drew 1-1 on Saturday.

Holders Manchester City will host Fulham while Manchester United or Wolverhampton Wanderers, who drew 0-0 on Sunday, will play last year's runners-up Watford or Tranmere Rovers, who came from 3-0 down to draw their third-round tie 3-3.

Arsenal, who have won the world's oldest cup competition a record 13 times, or Championship leaders Leeds United, who meet in the last remaining third round tie later on Monday, will be away to Bournemouth.

The fourth round fixtures will be played between Jan. 24-27.

(Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Ken Ferris)

