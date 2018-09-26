Liverpool will back women's team, says caretaker boss Kirkland

REUTERS: Liverpool are fully committed to supporting their manager-less women's team but there remains room for improvement, the Women's Super League side's caretaker boss Chris Kirkland has said.

Kirkland took charge following Neil Redfearn's departure after a 5-0 defeat by Arsenal in their league opener. The BBC reported that concerns over the treatment of the side, who play and train at Tranmere Rovers, had led to Redfearn quitting.

Liverpool also had to deal with losing six of their players in the close season to newly created Championship side Manchester United, including England internationals Siobhan Chamberlain and Alex Greenwood.

"(CEO) Peter Moore knows things need to improve. We are at a tremendous football club and we will do everything to give us the best possible chance to succeed," former Liverpool goalkeeper Kirkland told the BBC.

One of the concerns for the team was accommodation near the ground and Kirkland said that Liverpool had found apartments and reimbursed him after he paid for beds to be installed in them.

"It's about looking after the players, because they're the ones that play. If they are happy off the pitch, they are happy on it, and vice-versa," Kirkland added.

Liverpool won the FA Women's Super League in 2013 and 2014 but are currently seventh in the 11-team division, with three points from two games.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)