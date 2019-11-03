Liverpool win with thrilling last-gasp comeback at Villa

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

BIRMINGHAM, England: Premier League leaders Liverpool pulled off another extraordinary comeback to win 2-1 at Aston Villa with late goals from Andy Robertson and Sadio Mane on Saturday.

The result left Liverpool on 31 points, still six above Manchester City who won 2-1 at home to Southampton.

The Merseysiders had been heading for a first league defeat of the season thanks to a 21st minute goal after Villa winger Mahmoud Hassan, known as Trezeguet, neatly fired home from a curling 21st minute free kick by midfielder John McGinn.

But defender Robertson popped up in the 87th minute to meet a cross from Mane and steer the ball past goalkeeper Tom Heaton. Then Mane brilliantly headed in a corner during added time to send the travelling Liverpool fans into delirium.

The result was harsh on promoted Villa.

Despite missing talismanic captain Jack Grealish, they played with a surprisingly high tempo and pressed from the off. They could have been ahead within 60 seconds when Anwar El Ghazi fired straight at keeper Alisson Becker from close range.

But Liverpool poured forward in the second half, with Mane - booed relentlessly after appearing to dive in the Villa penalty area - seeing shots in the 50th and 59th saved by Heaton.

(Reporting by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Ken Ferris)