Ljungberg returns to Arsenal as Under-23 coach

Former Arsenal midfielder Fredrik Ljungberg has returned to the Premier League club as coach of the Under-23 side, Arsenal said on Tuesday.

The 41-year-old Swede, who coached Arsenal's Under-15 team in the 2016-17 season, was part of "The Invincibles" side who won the north London club's last Premier League title in 2003-04.

"He understands the club's values and how important it is to give young players the opportunity to grow and develop," Arsenal academy manager Per Mertesacker told Arsenal's website https://www.arsenal.com/news/freddie-rejoin-u-23s-head-coach.

"Everyone knows Freddie loves the club and we look forward to him developing his career with us."

Ljungberg played for Arsenal from 1998-2007 and made 216 appearances, scoring 46 goals. He was named the Premier League's player of the season in 2001-02.

(Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

