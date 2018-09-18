Lloris, Alli out of Spurs' Champions League opener

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Tottenham Hotspur captain Hugo Lloris and midfielder Dele Alli have been ruled out of the Champions League opener against Inter Milan due to injury, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Goalkeeper Lloris is carrying a thigh injury that kept him out of Tottenham's 2-1 league defeat by Liverpool on Saturday and Alli was sidelined with a hamstring problem.

Tottenham missed both players in the Liverpool defeat, with errors from stand-in keeper Michel Vorm contributing to both of Liverpool goals.

Alli's team mate Harry Kane said Spurs had failed to control the game and gave the ball away too many times en route to a second successive domestic defeat.

Midfielder Moussa Sissoko will also miss the Inter match at the San Siro on Tuesday due to a hamstring injury.

Spurs have been drawn in a tough-looking Champions League Group B, which also includes Barcelona and PSV Eindhoven.

