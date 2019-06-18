Loan move for Madrid's Bale 'not on the menu', says agent

Gareth Bale's agent has dismissed suggestions the Wales forward could leave Real Madrid on loan and said it would take "something exceptional" for the player to leave the Spanish capital.

He started only five of Madrid's last 11 games of the season and his chances of holding down a place in the side next season look to have been further compromised by the arrival of Eden Hazard for 100 million euros (US$112 million) from Chelsea and Brazilian Rodrygo for 45 million from Santos.

Bale's high wages - reported by British media to be 600,000 pounds (US$753,000) per week - mean few clubs would be capable of signing him permanently, but his agent Jonathan Barnett ruled out the chances of him going out on loan and said the player is happy to stay at Madrid.

"I don't think he wants to go out on loan. He's got a lovely life and home in Spain. I think it would take something exceptional for him to leave and loans are not on the menu," Barnett told Sky Sports News on Tuesday.

Bale, 29, has won four Champions League titles since joining Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur in 2013 for a then world record fee of 100 million euros.

But he was heavily criticised by fans and in the Spanish media last season after failing to fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo's departure to Juventus as Madrid failed to win a trophy and came third in La Liga, 19 points behind champions Barcelona.

Manchester United are one of the few clubs who have the financial might to sign Bale but Barnett did not think a move to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Premier League side was realistic.

"He could fit in there. I think he could do very well - he is still one of the best players in the world. But it is very unlikely," he added.

(US$1 = 0.8941 euros)

(US$1 = 0.7972 pounds)

(Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Toby Davis)