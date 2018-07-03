Loew to stay on as Germany coach

Germany coach Joachim Loew will stay in his post despite his team's group stage elimination at the World Cup in Russia, the German Football Federation (DFB) said on Tuesday.

"Loew continues his activity as national team coach," the DFB said in a statement, adding that Loew had expressed his wish to continue and that he enjoyed the federation's backing.

