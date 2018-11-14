Football: Loew urged to keep giving Germany's youth a chance

BERLIN: Joachim Loew is being urged to keep giving youth a chance in Germany's last internationals of 2018, against Russia and the Netherlands, as his team battle Nations League relegation.

"You always need a good mix, but the younger players have shown they have the potential," admitted Loew, referring to last month's 2-1 defeat by world champions France when a youthful side lost in Paris to stay bottom of their Nations League group.

Advertisement

However, he hinted his senior players may still have a future during his tenure by adding: "The young players are not yet mature enough, they need guidance and seniors there to help them.

"We have one year to prepare for Euro 2020 and to integrate young players."

However, Loew, under contract as head coach until 2022, cannot escape the fact that 2018 has been the worst year in the history of the German Football Association (DFB).

Never before in a calendar year have Germany suffered six defeats.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"He (Loew) has recognised the signs that he must initiate a change -- with faster and younger players," said Germany great Lothar Matthaeus.

The German media also demanded fresh faces after the woeful displays in Russia that saw Germany knocked out of the World Cup at the group stage for the first time.

Loew is under pressure to keep his senior players on the bench and start Serge Gnabry, Niklas Suele and Leroy Sane against Russia in a friendly at Leipzig on Thursday (Nov 15) and the Nations League clash against the Netherlands in Gelsenkirchen on Monday.

The Germans want to avenge their 3-0 defeat in Amsterdam last month and beat the Dutch, who in turn would relegate Germany from Nations League A if they avoid defeat against France in Rotterdam on Friday.

Only three members of the 2014 World Cup final team - Manuel Neuer, Mats Hummels and Toni Kroos - started in last month's loss to France, with the other eight players all between 22 and 25 years of age.

German magazine Kicker is calling on Loew to continue the trend, saying "the future will tell if the match in Paris marks the birth of a new Germany team, but that line-up deserves to be given a chance".

For the upcoming matches, Loew has opted to rest centre-back Jerome Boateng, meaning his Bayern Munich team-mate Suele is likely to again partner Mats Hummels in defence.

Gnabry looks set to be given another chance on the left wing if Marco Reus fails to recover from a bruised foot which saw him miss training on Tuesday.

Manchester City winger Sane, voted the Premier League's best young player last season, could add to his 15 caps.