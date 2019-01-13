Badminton: Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew stuns Chinese superstar Lin Dan in Thailand Masters final

SINGAPORE: Local shuttler Loh Kean Yew notched a sensational victory after he beat two-time Olympic singles champion Lin Dan 21-19,21-18 to win the Thailand Masters finals on Sunday (Jan 13).

Ranked 125th in the world, the 21-year-old Loh was up against a vastly more experienced opponent in Lin, who was also the tournament’s top seed.

But the youngster displayed nerves of steel as he won the match in straight sets, to take home the winner’s cheque of US$11,250 (S$15,000).

Loh had defeated France’s Brice Leverdez 14-21, 21-10, 21-14 in the semi-final on Saturday, while 35-year-old Lin beat compatriot Lu Guangzu 21-11, 6-21, 21-18.

This is the youngster’s first head-to-head meeting with Lin, currently ranked 13th in the world.

The Thailand Masters is a Super 300 tournament, four levels below the top-tiered BWF world tour finals.