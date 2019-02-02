London 2012 high jump champion Ukhov among 12 Russians banned by CAS

London 2012 Olympic high jump champion Ivan Ukhov was among 12 Russian track and field athletes to be handed doping bans on Friday after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) supported appeals made by the IAAF.

LONDON: London 2012 Olympic high jump champion Ivan Ukhov was among 12 Russian track and field athletes to be handed doping bans on Friday after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) supported appeals made by the IAAF.

Ukhov and Svetlana Shkolina, who won high jump bronze in 2012 and gold at the 2013 world championships, were given four-year bans and will be stripped of their medals. American Erik Kynard is expected to be promoted to gold in the men's event.

Advertisement

Hammer throwers Gulfiya Agafonova Khanafeeva and Tatyana Lysenko Beloborodova were both handed eight-year bans for second doping offences.

The decisions were the first case of CAS issuing disciplinary procedures since it replaced the Russian Athletics Federation (RUSAF) in hearing cases after its suspension by the IAAF.

The cases are based mainly upon evidence gathered by Canadian lawyer Richard McLaren and the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU).

List of banned athletes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lyukman ADAMS(4 years starting from 31 January 2019)

Tatyana Lysenko BELOBORODOVA(8 years starting from 2 July 2016)

Mariya BESPALOVA(Currently suspended since 26 October 2015)

Anna BULGAKOVA(4 years starting from 29 March 2017)

Tatyana FIROVA(4 years starting from 9 June 2016)

Yekaterina GALITSKAIA(4 years starting from 1 February 2019)

Vera GANEEVA(2 years starting from 2 July 2018)

Gulfiya Agafanova KHANAFEEVA(8 years starting from 6 January

2017)

Yuliya KONDAKOVA(4 years starting from 1 February 2019)

Svetlana SHKOLINA(4 years starting from 1 February 2019)

Ivan UKHOV(4 years starting from 1 February 2019)

Ivan YUSHKOV(4 years starting from 2 July 2016)

(Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Toby Davis)