London calling for Danish football team but not their supporters

COPENHAGEN: Danish football fans will not be able to head to London to cheer on their team when it plays England on Wednesday in the Euro 2020 tournament due to travel restrictions imposed by the UK to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Danes entering England must isolate for 10 days but can pay for a COVID-19 test on day 5 which would end the quarantine if negative. But as the semi-final is on Wednesday, it will not be possible for them to leave isolation in time.

"We are extremely sad and it is hard to understand. We have tried everything we could to find a solution. The Danish fans have been a cornerstone in the (Danish) success at the Euros," said the Danish football association's fan service on its web page.

The Danish team and its supporters have been riding a wave of emotion since playmaker Christian Eriksen survived a cardiac arrest in their group stage opener in Copenhagen.

Euro 2020 has been blamed for a surge in coronavirus cases as fans have flocked to stadiums, bars and spectator zones across Europe to watch the action while the pandemic still raged. Tournament organiser UEFA says it is fully aligned with local health guidelines at every venue.

Some 6,000 tickets, out of a total crowd capacity of 60,000, will, however, be made available to Danes already in the UK.

"Do you know a Dane in England or Scotland? They have to carry on the torch from the best supporters in the world. There are many tickets for Danes in the UK and they have to go BESERK!!," the Danish football association's head of commercial Ronnie Hansen said in a tweet.

Around 4,800 tickets had already been sold to Danes in the UK, the Danish FA said on Monday, adding it would send 1,000 jerseys and other red and white merchandise to London.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, additional reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Toby Chopra)