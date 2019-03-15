London to host FIFA eNations Cup in April

REUTERS: London will host next month's 20-team eNations Cup, soccer's world governing body FIFA announced on Thursday.

The tournament, a new addition to this season's professional eFootball calendar, is one of the major competitions in the EA SPORTS FIFA 19 Global Series with national teams from all six confederations taking part.

Advertisement

The April 13-14 tournament has a prize pool of US$100,000 and offers participants a chance to win 1,500 Global Series ranking points ahead of this year's eWorld Cup.

"With 20 of the world's best eFootball nations going head-to-head, this year's eNations Cup will provide another great example of the passion and excitement eFootball has to offer," FIFA's director of eFootball and gaming, said in a statement.

Participating countries will compete in individual (1v1) and team (2v2) matches on both Xbox and PlayStation during the group stage, with the top two nations in each of the four groups progressing through to the knockout rounds.

Qualifying events for teams competing at the eNations Cup will be conducted by member associations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The tournament will be broadcast by media rights licensees and will also be streamed live across FIFA's digital channels.

Participating nations:

Argentina, Australia, Brazil, China, Denmark, England, Finland, France, Germany, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Russia, United States.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)