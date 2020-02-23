Long and Armstrong give Saints 2-0 home win over Villa

Southampton continued their surge from the Premier League's bottom half towards mid-table after opportunist goals from Shane Long and Stuart Arsmtrong gave them a 2-0 home win over Aston Villa on Saturday.

SOUTHAMPTON, England: Southampton continued their surge from the Premier League's bottom half towards mid-table after opportunist goals from Shane Long and Stuart Arsmtrong gave them a 2-0 home win over Aston Villa on Saturday.

The result left Southampton 12th with 34 points from 27 games while beleaguered Villa stayed 17th on 25 points, one above the relegation zone.

The Saints dominated proceedings and debutant William Smallbone hit the post with a deflected shot in the sixth minute before Ireland striker Long netted the opener two minutes later.

The lively Moussa Djenepo poked in a cross from the left flank with the outside of his right foot and Long bundled it in at near post with his thigh past Villa goalkeeper Pepe Reina.

Reina denied Southampton a bigger lead as he kept out efforts by Danny Ings and Djenepo in the first half before he parried a ferocious Pierre Hojbjerg volley on the hour mark.

The home team's captain Armstrong sealed the win with the last kick of the game when he put the ball into an empty net from a Che Adams assist after Reina went upfield for a Villa corner.

