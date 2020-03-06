Lorenzo handed Yamaha MotoGP wildcard for home Catalan GP

Retired triple MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo will return to racing as a wildcard at his home Catalan Grand Prix in June, Yamaha and the rider said on Thursday.

The 32-year-old Spaniard retired last year after struggling alongside six-times world champion Marc Marquez in an injury-plagued season at Honda.

Lorenzo, who signed as a Yamaha factory test rider in January, announced the news on social media.

"Back in the saddle again," Yamaha said in a tweet confirming the return.

Yamaha have Spaniard Maverick Vinales and Italian great Valentino Rossi, a nine-times world champion across all categories, as their main riders this season.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

