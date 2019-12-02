Luciano double helps Gremio to 3-0 triumph over Sao Paulo

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Three second-half goals, two of them from Luciano, gave Gremio a 3-0 win over Sao Paulo on Sunday, boosting the home club’s chances of an automatic spot in next year’s Copa Libertadores.

Luciano put Gremio 1-0 up from the penalty spot after 56 minutes before an own goal from Vitor Bueno doubled the lead just two minutes later.

Four minutes after that, Gremio made sure of the points when Luciano got his second with a powerful close-range strike.

The result lifted Gremio above Athletico Paranaense into fourth place in the Serie A table on goal difference. The top four qualify for the Copa Libertadores group stages, with the fifth- and sixth-placed sides entering at the qualifying rounds.

Gremio now have 60 points, the same as Athletico, who drew 1-1 at relegation-threatened Ceara on Saturday.

There are two games of the season remaining.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie. Editing by Lincoln Feast.)