Ludogorets winger Misidjan handed six-month jail sentence

SOFIA: Ludogorets' Dutch winger Virgil "Vura" Misidjan has been sentenced to six months in prison, two of which are conditional, for attacking a man at a car park in Roosendaal, the Netherlands in January, the Bulgarian champions said on Wednesday.

Ludogorets said that Misidjan would appeal the verdict.

"I do not accept the court's decision," the 24-year-old, who won four Bulgarian league titles with Ludogorets, said. "We are going to a higher instance and we are expecting the final decision.

"Until then, I'm focusing 100 percent on my professional duties in football," Misidjan, who turned down an invitation to play for Suriname in 2014, added.

Misidjan, who joined Ludogorets from Willem II Tilburg in 2013, was charged with violent behaviour and causing severe bodily harm to a 68-year-old man, who suffered a double ankle fracture and a broken elbow.

On Sunday Ludogorets clinched their seventh successive Bulgarian league title with four games to spare.

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Christian Radnedge)