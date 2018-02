Austria's David Gleirscher claimed the Olympic gold in the men's singles luge at the Pyeongchang Games on Sunday.

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea: Austria's David Gleirscher claimed the Olympic gold in the men's singles luge at the Pyeongchang Games on Sunday.

United States luger Chris Mazdzer took the silver, with Germany's Johannes Ludwig taking bronze.

