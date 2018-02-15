Luge - Germany complete dominance with team relay gold

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea: Germany continued its domination of the Olympic luge competition with victory in the team relay event on Thursday.

The Germans set a track record combined time of 2:24.517 to beat Canada into second place with Austria taking the bronze medal.

Germany won three of the four luge events in Pyeongchang following Natalie Geisenberger's triumph in the women's singles and victory in the men's doubles.

Geisenberger and another fast run by Johannes Ludwig put the relay team in a strong position and doubles gold medallists Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt thundered down the ice to complete the victory.

"When I had four medals - or three - it was also OK. We have six now and it's a very very big success for us," German head coach Norbert Loch told Reuters.

"We have six all together, two bronze and one silver. I have a strong team. If one doesn't get a medal, the next one's on the podium."

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was the second time the luge relay took place at the Winter Games after the event made its debut in Sochi four years ago.

(Reporting by James Pearson, editing by Ed Osmond)