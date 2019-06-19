Luis Enrique resigns as Spain coach for personal reasons
Spain's national soccer team coach Luis Enrique has resigned for personal reasons and will be replaced by his number two, Robert Moreno, the country's soccer federation president Luis Rubiales said in a news conference on Wednesday.
"It was a decision Luis Enrique took himself which we are grateful for. We will have a perfect memory of him. It's a personal matter which doesn't depend on us. We think it's the best thing to do," Rubiales said.
