Luis Enrique resigns as Spain coach for personal reasons

Spain's national soccer team coach Luis Enrique has resigned for personal reasons and will be replaced by his number two, Robert Moreno, the country's soccer federation president Luis Rubiales said in a news conference on Wednesday.

Soccer Football - Spanish Football Federation Press Conference - Spanish Football Federation Headquarters, Las Rozas, Spain - June 19, 2019 New Spanish head coach Robert Moreno during the press conference REUTERS/Sergio Perez

"It was a decision Luis Enrique took himself which we are grateful for. We will have a perfect memory of him. It's a personal matter which doesn't depend on us. We think it's the best thing to do," Rubiales said.

(Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

