Luis Suarez joins Atletico Madrid from Barcelona

BARCELONA: Atletico Madrid have signed Luis Suarez from Barcelona with the Uruguayan striker penning a two-year deal, the Spanish clubs said on Wednesday, bringing to an end his six-year stint at the Camp Nou.

Barca's statement said Atletico will pay the Catalans six million euros in bonus payments to sign Suarez, 33.

The Uruguay striker, who became Barca's third all-time top scorer, had a year left on his contract with the club.

