Luis Suarez tests positive for COVID-19 before World Cup qualifier v Brazil

BARCELONA: Atletico Madrid and Uruguay forward Luis Suarez has tested positive for COVID-19, the Uruguay national team said in a statement on Monday.

Uruguay's statement said striker Suarez and goalkeeper Rodrigo Munoz plus a staff member had tested positive ahead of Tuesday's World Cup qualifier at home to Brazil but that every other member of the squad had negative results.

(Reporting by Richard Martin; editing by Jonathan Oatis)