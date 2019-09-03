Luiz Gustavo joins Turkey's Fenerbahce on four-year deal

Brazilian midfielder Luiz Gustavo signed for Turkey's Fenerbahce from Olympique de Marseille in a four-year deal worth six million euros (US$6.69 million), the Turkish side said on Monday.

The former Brazil international signed for Marseille in 2017 for 10 million euros. The 32-year-old played 95 matches for the French side before signing with Fenerbahce, one of Turkey's most decorated clubs.

Fenerbahce are currently second in Turkey's Super Lig after three games. Last season, the Istanbul side had one the worst seasons in club history, but managed to finish sixth, just outside the European competition places.

