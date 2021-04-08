Lukaku, Martinez lead Inter to 10th win a row

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Inter Milan moved 11 points clear at the top of Serie A as Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez struck in a 2-1 win over Sassuolo on Wednesday, the runaway leaders' 10th consecutive league victory.

MILAN: Inter Milan moved 11 points clear at the top of Serie A as Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez struck in a 2-1 win over Sassuolo on Wednesday, the runaway leaders' 10th consecutive league victory.

Belgian Lukaku guided a header into the top corner in the first half before his Argentine strike partner finished off a counter-attack to continue the Nerazzurri’s charge towards the title.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sassuolo dominated possession at San Siro but were frustrated by a stubborn home defence until Hamed Traore curled home a superb finish five minutes from time.

With nine matches left, Inter are firmly on course to win their first Serie A title since 2010 with 71 points, 11 ahead of second-placed AC Milan. Sassuolo remained ninth with 40 points.

(Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie, editing by Ed Osmond)