Lukaku, Martinez lead Inter to 10th win a row

Serie A - Inter Milan v U.S. Sassuolo
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v U.S. Sassuolo - San Siro, Milan, Italy - April 7, 2021 Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez scores their second goal REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

MILAN: Inter Milan moved 11 points clear at the top of Serie A as Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez struck in a 2-1 win over Sassuolo on Wednesday, the runaway leaders' 10th consecutive league victory.

Belgian Lukaku guided a header into the top corner in the first half before his Argentine strike partner finished off a counter-attack to continue the Nerazzurri’s charge towards the title.

Sassuolo dominated possession at San Siro but were frustrated by a stubborn home defence until Hamed Traore curled home a superb finish five minutes from time.

With nine matches left, Inter are firmly on course to win their first Serie A title since 2010 with 71 points, 11 ahead of second-placed AC Milan. Sassuolo remained ninth with 40 points.

(Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

