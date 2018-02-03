Lukaku happy to strike balance in Man United role

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku believes he has finally begun to strike a balance between scoring goals and contributing to the team's cause in other ways on the pitch.

The Belgian international, who signed from Everton in the close season, has scored 11 Premier League goals in 24 games with four more in the Champions League and two in the FA Cup.

"I've always been a goalscorer since I was a kid, so I never knew anything else. But when you play for Manchester United, you know that the team comes first," Lukaku told the club's website.

"I think I had to find the right balance between sometimes going for myself and sometimes helping the team. I think I found the right click and it's going to benefit the team even more."

Lukaku, 24, began the season brightly with a brace against West Ham United on his league debut for United but went off the boil shortly after, failing to find the net in seven games between October and November.

However, he has found form again this year, with three goals in five games, including two in the FA Cup.

"I had a setback for about two months where I didn't play well," Lukaku added. "But like the rest of the team, I've started 2018 really well so we have to keep going, keep working hard, improve and get results."

United, who are second in the league table behind neighbours Manchester City, will look to bounce back from a 2-0 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur in midweek when they take on 17th-placed Huddersfield Town at Old Trafford on Saturday.

