Lukaku penalty extends winning start for Conte's Inter at Cagliari

REUTERS: Romelu Lukaku’s second-half penalty earned Inter Milan a 2-1 victory at Cagliari in Serie A on Sunday as coach Antonio Conte made it two wins from two at the start of the season.

Lautaro Martinez opened the scoring in the 27th minute before the hosts levelled through Joao Pedro five minutes after the break.

Lukaku netted his second goal in two games when he converted a penalty after Stefano Sensi was tripped with 20 minutes remaining.

Inter are now top of Serie A on six points after two rounds along with Torino and champions Juventus.

Conte’s side welcome Udinese to San Siro in their next league fixture after the international break.

(Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie; Editing by Ken Ferris)

