Lukaku rescues late draw for Inter at home to Gladbach

MILAN: Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku scored twice, including a 90th-minute equaliser, as the Serie A side snatched a 2-2 draw at home to Borussia Moenchengladbach in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Belgian put Inter in front with an opportunist goal in the 49th minute but the Bundesliga side levelled in the 63rd with their first shot on target, a penalty converted by Ramy Bensebaini.

Gladbach's second shot on target also produced a goal as Jonas Hofmann broke clear of the Inter defence and scored with a shot through Samir Handanovic's legs in the 84th minute.

Lukaku, however, had the final say in the Group B game with another opportunist effort when he managed to scramble the ball home at the far post with his knee after a corner was headed on by Alessandro Bastoni.

