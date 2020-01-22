Luxury giant Louis Vuitton in tie-up with NBA basketball league

Sport

LVMH's Louis Vuitton said on Wednesday it had struck a multi-year partnership with the National Basketball Association (NBA), a major men's professional league, as the luxury brand amps up its efforts to make a splash in the United States.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Louis Vuitton is seen at a store in Nice, France, October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Vuitton, best known for its pricey leather handbags and for dressing stars on the red carpet, will design a case to house the NBA trophy, as it has done in other sports such as tennis, where it made a trunk for the Davis Cup.

The label said it would also produce a limited edition clothing range linked to the NBA partnership.

(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Dominique Vidalon)

Source: Reuters

