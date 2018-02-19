Lyon dropped in race for second after Lille draw

PARIS: Olympique Lyonnais lost touch in the race for second place in Ligue 1 after they squandered a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw at Lille on Sunday.

Burkina Faso striker Bertrand Traore struck twice before the break, but the hosts fought back with goals by Nicolas Pepe and Luiz Araujo to salvage a point.

The result put Lyon on 49 points from 26 games, seven behind second-placed Monaco who thrashed Dijon 4-0 on Friday.

Olympique de Marseille are third on 52 points before they host Girondins de Bordeaux at the Stade Velodrome later on Sunday (2000GMT).

Lille dominated possession but OL were the more clinical as they went ahead in the 21st minute when Traore tapped in after keeper Mike Maignan had released a Memphis Depay cross into his path.

Traore found the back of the net again one minute from the break with a shot on the turn inside the area. He came close again in stoppage time with a curled effort that flew just wide of the top corner.

Lille, who are 17th on 27 points, reduced the arrears on 65 minutes, Pepe firing home from Araujo's cross.

He returned the favour by setting up Araujo, who beat Anthony Lopes with a fierce shot from 25 metres nine minutes from time.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Christian Radnedge)