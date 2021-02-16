Lyon face Brondby, Chelsea play Atletico in Women's Champions League last-16

Sport

Lyon face Brondby, Chelsea play Atletico in Women's Champions League last-16

Seven-times champions and holders Olympique Lyonnais will play Brondby in the last 16 of the Women's Champions League, while Chelsea will face Atletico Madrid following Tuesday's draw.

Ligue 1 - Stade Rennes v Olympique Lyonnais
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Stade Rennes v Olympique Lyonnais - Roazhon Park, Rennes, France - January 9, 2021 Olympique Lyonnais' Memphis Depay REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Bookmark

REUTERS: Seven-times champions and holders Olympique Lyonnais will play Brondby in the last 16 of the Women's Champions League, while Chelsea will face Atletico Madrid following Tuesday's draw.

Manchester City will meet Fiorentina, Barcelona entertain Fortuna Hjorring and Paris St Germain have been drawn against Sparta Prague.

Last season's finalists Wolfsburg face Norwegian side LSK Kvinner, while Bayern Munich face Kazakhstan's BIIK Kazygurt.

The two-legged last-16 ties will be played on March 3-4 and 10-11.

Draw:

Wolfsburg v LSK Kvinner

Barcelona v Fortuna Hjorring

Rosengard v St Polten

BIIK-Kazygurt v Bayern Munich

Manchester City v Fiorentina

Sparta Prague v Paris St Germain

Lyon v Brondby

Chelsea v Atletico Madrid

(Ths story has been refiled to add dropped letter in Brondby)

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark