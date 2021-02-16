Lyon face Brondby, Chelsea play Atletico in Women's Champions League last-16

Seven-times champions and holders Olympique Lyonnais will play Brondby in the last 16 of the Women's Champions League, while Chelsea will face Atletico Madrid following Tuesday's draw.

REUTERS: Seven-times champions and holders Olympique Lyonnais will play Brondby in the last 16 of the Women's Champions League, while Chelsea will face Atletico Madrid following Tuesday's draw.

Manchester City will meet Fiorentina, Barcelona entertain Fortuna Hjorring and Paris St Germain have been drawn against Sparta Prague.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Last season's finalists Wolfsburg face Norwegian side LSK Kvinner, while Bayern Munich face Kazakhstan's BIIK Kazygurt.

The two-legged last-16 ties will be played on March 3-4 and 10-11.

Draw:

Wolfsburg v LSK Kvinner

Advertisement

Advertisement

Barcelona v Fortuna Hjorring

Rosengard v St Polten

BIIK-Kazygurt v Bayern Munich

Manchester City v Fiorentina

Advertisement

Sparta Prague v Paris St Germain

Lyon v Brondby

Chelsea v Atletico Madrid

(Ths story has been refiled to add dropped letter in Brondby)

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)