Lyon's Denayer fit to face Zenit St Petersburg

REUTERS: Olympique Lyonnais captain Jason Denayer will be fit to play against Zenit St Petersburg in their Champions League opener on Tuesday and help the French side improve in defence.

"I feel good for tomorrow, I had thorough treatment," Denayer, who ho picked up a foot injury while playing for Belgium last week, told a news conference on Monday.

In his absence, OL have been shaky at the back, being held to a 2-2 draw at Amiens in Ligue 1 last Friday in their third consecutive domestic game without a win.

Zenit geared up for the Group G clash with a 3-1 home win against Arsenal Tula to stay second in the Russian Premier League on Friday.

Winning Tuesday's game in Lyon is of paramount importance for OL, who need a perfect start at home in a section also featuring Benfica and Leipzig.

"We are impatient to get started in this competition," said coach Silvinho. "Everyone in the group can advance (into the knockout phase). This match is very important for us."

