Lyon's Depay demands club take action after fan incident

REUTERS: Olympique Lyon forward Memphis Depay says he was spat on by his own fans and has called on the club to take action in the wake of the incident at the end of Tuesday's Champions League game against RB Leipzig.

Deepay scored the equaliser in a 2-2 home draw that sent Lyon into the last 16 but tempers flared after the players went towards the stands to celebrate with the fans.

Seeing a banner telling club defender Marcelo to 'go away', Depay chased the fan carrying it. His team mates ran after him as other fans came down from the terracing.

"The management will have to take responsibility," Depay was quoted as saying in French media on Wednesday.

"You qualify and you leave the pitch in these conditions? Something is wrong. I chased the fan to tell him to drop the banner.

"They spat on us. I've never seen that."

Lyon went through second in Group G with eight points, five behind Leipzig.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Peter Rutherford)