Lyon's Owusu signs for Gent in 1 million euros deal

REUTERS: Olympique Lyon men's team midfielder Elisha Owusu has joined Belgian side Gent in a 1 million euros (892,733 pounds) deal, the Ligue 1 club said on Friday.

The 21-year-old, who generally plays as a defensive midfielder, was on loan at Ligue 2 (second-tier) side Sochaux last season and made 33 league appearances for the Montbeliard-based club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Olympique Lyonnais has transferred Elisha Owusu, trained at OL, to KAA Gent for 1 million euros plus an earn-out of 20per cent of the capital gain on any future transfer," the club said in a statement.

Gent finished fifth in the Belgian First Division last season.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru)