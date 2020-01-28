Lyon's Tousart to join Hertha Berlin at end of season

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Olympique Lyonnais midfielder Lucas Tousart has signed for Hertha Berlin in a deal worth 25 million euros (21.1 million pounds) but will stay on loan at the Ligue 1 club for the rest of the season, both clubs said on Monday.

"The signing is a preparation for the summer and an investment into our future as a club," Hertha general manager Michael Preetz told the Bundesliga club’s official website https://www.herthabsc.de/de.

"In Lucas we are getting a young, but experienced international player from a team in the Champions League, who will strengthen our midfield straight away.”

Tousart, 22, joined Lyon from Valenciennes in 2015 and has made over 150 appearances, including 30 in UEFA club competitions. He has played 24 times for France's under-21 team.

"I really identify myself with the ambitions of the club (Hertha)," Tousart said. "What they're doing here in Berlin is really exciting and I want to be a part of it."

Hertha are 13th in the Bundesliga, five points above the relegation zone, while Lyon are fifth in Ligue 1, 20 points adrift of leaders PSG and five points off the top three Champions league spots.

They visit Nice in the French Cup last 16 on Thursday before playing Juventus at the same stage of the Champions League in February and March followed by Paris St-Germain in the League Cup final in April.

(Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Ken Ferris)