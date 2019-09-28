Lyon's winless streak stretches to seven with Nantes defeat

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Olympique Lyonnais's winless streak stretched to seven games in all competitions on Saturday as they slumped to a 1-0 home defeat to new Ligue 1 leaders Nantes.

Nantes prevailed thanks to a 59th-minute own goal by Fernando Marcal, and the Canaries, with 16 points from eight games, lead Paris St Germain by one point ahead of the champions' match at Girondins de Bordeaux later on Saturday.

Lyon, who travel to RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday, drop to 11th on nine points.

The outcome of the game increases the pressure on coach Sylvinho, who replaced Bruno Genesio during the close season, after club president Jean-Michel Aulas said earlier this week he expected results.

