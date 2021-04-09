Lyon scrape shootout Cup win over third-tier Red Star

PARIS: Ligue 1 outfit Olympique Lyonnais were given an almighty scare in their French Cup round of 16 tie on Thursday by third-tier Red Star FC, who recovered from two goals down to force a draw 2-2 after 90 minutes before succumbing 5-4 on penalties.

Initially it had appeared plain sailing for Lyon, with the visitors racing into a two-goal lead before the break.

Lucas Paqueta opened the scoring just before the half hour mark and Memphis Depay doubled the lead on the stroke of halftime for last season's Champions League semi-finalists.

Red Star fought back after the restart, with Senegalese striker Pape Meissa Ba halving the deficit in the 61st before Jimmy Roye sent the match into a shootout 16 minutes from time.

Both sides netted their opening three kicks but Lyon keeper Julian Pollersbeck kept out Diego Michel's fourth to ultimately seal a place in the last eight for Rudi Garcia's side.

(Reporting by Joseph Walker; Editing by Ken Ferris)

