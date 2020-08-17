Lyon shares surge on stock market after victory over Man City

Shares in French soccer club Olympique Lyonnais (OL) surged on Monday following Lyon's surprise victory over Manchester City in Europe's top-flight Champions League tournament.

Lyon shares were up 6.9per cent in early session trading.

Lyon stunned pre-tournament favourites Manchester City with a 3-1 victory on Saturday to move into the semi-finals of the Champions League where they will face Bayern Munich.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Source: Reuters

