Lyon sign midfielder Paqueta from Milan on five-year deal

Olympique Lyonnais have signed Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta from AC Milan on a five-year deal for a fee of 20 million euros (US$23.49 million), the Ligue 1 club said.

REUTERS: Olympique Lyonnais have signed Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta from AC Milan on a five-year deal for a fee of 20 million euros (US$23.49 million), the Ligue 1 club said.

Paqueta, 23, made 44 appearances for Milan in all competitions after joining from Flamengo in 2019.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It's a very important signing. I was eager to show that we could make big signings and to be constructive in building the future of the club," Lyon President Jean-Michel Aulas said in a statement.

"Lucas had an impressive start to his career, he was a Brazilian international very early on. We want technical players but also ones who give 100per cent for the club."

Capped 11 times by Brazil, Paqueta was part of the side that won the Copa America in 2019. He joins a Lyon side that features several Brazilians, including Bruno Guimaraes and Thiago Mendes.

"My time in Milan was an experience, it allowed me to grow. I am now focused on Lyon. The other Brazilians will help me but I intend to integrate myself alongside the others as well," Paqueta said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)