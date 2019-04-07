Lyon slump to shock defeat against Dijon

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Olympique Lyonnais conceded two own goals in an embarrassing 3-1 home defeat against lowly Dijon in Ligue 1 as their hopes of finishing second were dealt a big blow on Saturday.

After Martin Terrier opened the scoring in the first minute, Wesley Said played chief tormentor as he netted the equaliser before two of his shots were converted into own goals by Marcelo and Rafael.

The result left Lyon in third place on 56 points from 31 games, four behind second-placed Lille who travel to Stade de Reims on Sunday.

Dijon, who had picked up only one point in their previous nine league matches, jumped from bottom to 18th on 24 points.

Leaders Paris St Germain, who host Racing Strasbourg also on Sunday, will claim their eighth Ligue 1 title if they win and Lille do not take all three points.

Maxwel Cornet's cross from the right flank was met by Terrier, who tapped in to put the hosts ahead after 37 seconds.

The dream start turned into a nightmare in the following six minutes as Lyon went on to suffer their second successive home defeat after being eliminated by Stade Rennes in the French Cup semi-finals on Tuesday.

After a one-two with Julio Tavares, Said dribbled past Jason Denayer and equalised from close range in the third minute.

Said was at it again in the seventh when his left-footed effort was deflected into his own net by Marcelo.

The 23-year-old Said tormented the Lyon defence once more and his cross was sent into his own net by Rafael, this time in the 65th minute.

