Macclesfield Town expelled from National League

Macclesfield Town have been expelled from the National League four days before the start of the 2020-21 season after receiving a court winding-up order, the fifth tier of English soccer said on Tuesday.

Macclesfield were relegated from the fourth tier after the English Football League (EFL) won an appeal to deduct a further four points from the club in August which meant that they finished bottom of the 2019-20 standings.

In June, Macclesfield were given a two-point penalty and 20,000 pounds (US$25,696) fine by an independent disciplinary commission after being charged with misconduct over the non-payment of wages.

The club were wound up in the High Court over debts exceeding 500,000 pounds.

"Further to the company owning Town... being the subject of a court winding-up order, the board of the National League has passed a resolution pursuant to its Articles of Association that a notice of expulsion be served on the club taking effect on Oct. 12," the National League said in a statement https://www.thenationalleague.org.uk/national-league-statement-macclesfield-town-63821.

The National League added that Town's three fixtures before that date - against Bromley on Oct. 3, against Boreham Wood on Oct. 6 and against Aldershot on Oct. 10 - are postponed.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)