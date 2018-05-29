Machin named Sevilla coach after impressive spell at Girona

Sport

Machin named Sevilla coach after impressive spell at Girona

Sevilla announced the appointment of Pablo Machin as their coach on Monday on a two-year contract.

Champions League Quarter Final First Leg - Sevilla vs Bayern Munich
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League Quarter Final First Leg - Sevilla vs Bayern Munich - Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville, Spain - April 3, 2018 Sevilla fans display a banner before the match REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Bookmark

BARCELONA: Sevilla announced the appointment of Pablo Machin as their coach on Monday on a two-year contract.

Machin, 43, guided Girona to 10th place in their first La Liga campaign, capping a successful spell with the team he took over in 2014.

"With his characteristic 3-5-2 system and a notable approach to set-pieces, Machin has created his own stamp which he'll now try to use to strengthen a team settled in Europe and designed to fight for the biggest prizes," Sevilla said in a statement.

Italian Vincenzo Montella, who led Sevilla to the Champions League quarter-finals, was sacked in April after they lost 5-0 to Barcelona in the King's Cup final.

Joaquin Caparros was reappointed on an interim basis and steered the Andalusians into Europe with a seventh-place La Liga finish, before accepting a role as director of football.

Machin was forced to retire as a player at the age of 23 with Numancia but soon moved into coaching, taking over at his home-town team before joining Girona.

(Reporting by Rik Sharma, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark