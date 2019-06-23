Madagascar minnows hold Guinea in Africa Cup of Nations debut

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Rank outsiders Madagascar drew 2-2 with Guinea in their first-ever match at the Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday after taking a shock second-half lead.

Guinea dominated the first half of the Group B match against the debutants and went ahead with a breakaway goal, superbly taken by Sory Kaba, in the 34th minute.

But the Malagasy stunned their opponents with two goals in the first ten minutes after halftime as Anicet Abel headed the equaliser and Carolus Andriamatsinoro fired them in front.

Guinea's blushes were spared when Francois Kamano equalised with a penalty in the 66th minute after Ibrahima Traore was tripped as he raced into the area.

Nigeria top the group with three points, followed by Guinea and Madagascar on one and Burundi on none.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; editing by Tony Lawrence)

