Maddison out of England squad for Euro qualifiers with illness

REUTERS: England midfielder James Maddison has withdrawn from the squad due to illness and will miss the Euro 2020 qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Bulgaria, the FA said http://www.thefa.com/news/2019/oct/10/james-maddison-withdrawn-from-england-squad-101019 on Thursday.

England have not named a replacement for the uncapped 22-year-old Leicester City player so a 23-man squad will travel to Prague on the eve of Friday's match with the Czechs.

Maddison has scored two goals and provided two assists in seven Premier League matches this season, helping Leicester climb to fourth in the standings after eight games.

He was in England's squad for their Nations League matches with Spain and Croatia last year but was an unused substitute. Maddison was also called up by Gareth Southgate for European qualifiers against Bulgaria and Kosovo last month.

England are top of Group A with 12 points from four games and will qualify for next year's finals with a win over the second-placed Czechs, who have nine points from five matches.

Bulgaria, who host England on Monday, are bottom of the group with two points from five games.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru)