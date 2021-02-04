Maddison pulls strings as Leicester win 2-0 at Fulham

LONDON: Leicester City midfielder James Maddison created both goals in a 2-0 win at relegation-threatened Fulham on Wednesday as Brendan Rodgers' side moved provisionally up to third in the Premier League.

Leicester took the lead in the 17th minute when Maddison's pin-point cross found Kelechi Iheanacho making a run into the box and the Nigerian forward scored his first league goal of the season with a well-directed header.

Maddison grabbed a second assist just before halftime when he was released down the middle before spotting James Justin's lung-busting run into the box and the fullback took one touch to round goalkeeper Alphonse Areola and score.

Fulham manager Scott Parker made halftime changes with Mario Lemina and Ivan Cavaleiro coming on but the London side lacked an end product and rarely tested Kasper Schmeichel in Leicester's goal.

Fulham, 18th, are now winless in the league in 11 games since they last beat Leicester 2-1 away in November and sit seven points from the safety zone while Leicester are two points behind second-placed Manchester United.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)

