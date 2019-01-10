Madrid earn Copa del Rey win over Leganes to lift mood

Real Madrid eased their recent troubles by securing a therapeutic 3-0 home win against Leganes in the first leg of their last-16 Copa del Rey tie on Wednesday.

Soccer Football - Spanish King's Cup - Round of 16 - First Leg - Real Madrid v Leganes - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - January 9, 2019 Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Susana Vera

Captain Sergio Ramos gave the floundering European champions the lead from the penalty spot shortly before halftime at a sparsely attended Santiago Bernabeu.

Fans stayed away after Sunday's shock defeat by Real Sociedad left them 10 points adrift of leaders Barcelona in La Liga.

Lucas Vazquez doubled the lead midway through the second half after a mix up between the visiting defence and goalkeeper Ivan Cuellar.

Brazilian teenager Vinicius Jr brought the crowd to its feet with an outrageous volley to further stretch Madrid's lead in the 78th minute, giving Santiago Solari's side a huge advantage heading into next Wednesday's return leg.

(Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

