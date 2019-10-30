Magical Messi sends Barcelona top in Valladolid rout

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

11 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi scored two goals and set up two more as the Catalans thrashed Real Valladolid 5-1 to move top of La Liga on Tuesday.

BARCELONA: Barcelona captain Lionel Messi scored two goals and set up two more as the Catalans thrashed Real Valladolid 5-1 to move top of La Liga on Tuesday.

Ernesto Valverde's side ran out comfortable winners at the Camp Nou, where Saturday's Clasico against Real Madrid was due to be played before it was postponed until December because of political tension.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The unstoppable Messi teed up Arturo Vidal with a magical pass for the Chilean to put the hosts 2-1 ahead after Kiko Olivas cancelled out Clement Lenglet's early deflected opener.

Then the Argentine whipped a free kick into the top corner, fired home another and sent Luis Suarez through to ensure Barcelona moved top on 22 points from 10 matches.

"Leo showed all the quality he has, when he's like that the team really feels it," said Vidal.

"We see him every day and he surprises us every day, with the quality he has, he’s from another planet. I have no words to talk about Leo, he’s from another world, everything he does, he does well."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Barcelona took the lead after just two minutes when the ball bounced fortuitously to Lenglet in the area and he crashed an effort in off the crossbar.

Olivas levelled after 15 minutes when Barca keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen could only parry a free kick, with the defender deflecting the ball home.

Messi, however, helped Barcelona take control with a perfect pass for Vidal before the Argentine scored his fourth goal in four matches in all competitions and 100th under coach Valverde.

The number 10 set up Ansu Fati after the break but the 16-year-old's shot was kept out by Valladolid's former Barcelona goalkeeper Jordi Masip.

Luis Suarez had a goal disallowed for offside before Messi struck again in the 75th minute, turning brilliantly before driving beyond Masip.

Messi then set up Suarez with a well-judged through-ball, which the Uruguayan dispatched with aplomb.

"They are very good and they don’t let you off the hook, Messi worked wonders," said Valladolid captain Michel. "You just have to applaud (Messi) and enjoy him."

(Reporting by Rik Sharma; Editing by Toby Davis)