related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen will leave the Haas Formula One team at the end of the season, the U.S-owned outfit said on Thursday.

LONDON: Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen will leave the Haas Formula One team at the end of the season, the U.S-owned outfit said on Thursday.

Both drivers had earlier posted messages on social media announcing their departures.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Kevin Liffey)